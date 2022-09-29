UPDATE 3:23 PM:

In an update, the Missoula Police Department says they were responding to the VA clinic for a disturbance and a weapon threat.

The VA and surrounding businesses are now open.

There is no threat to the public and an investigation is underway.

UPDATE AT 2:35 PM:

As of 2:30 pm, Missoula police have a person in custody.

The VA clinic is still closed and the Missoula Police Department says it is still an active evolving case.

MISSOULA, Mont. - First responders are on scene of an active situation on W. Broadway.

The Missoula Police Department says a perimeter is set and the situation is active and evolving in the 3800 block of W. Broadway.

People are asked to stay away from the area.

We will provide updates as they become available.