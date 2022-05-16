Missoula Police search for missing 7-year-old girl

MISSOULA - Missoula Police need your help locating a missing 7-year-old girl.

She was last seen in the 1200 block of Philips St. on Monday afternoon and she was earing blue leggings, yellow Converse shoes, a purple dress and a pink sweatshirt.

If you live in the area of Rodgers and Dickens and have security cameras, police ask that you review your footage.

The child's bus would have arrived in the area around 3:30 PM.

Police believe that the child went to White Pine Park, 1445 Scott Street, and then walked southbound around 5:45 PM.

If you have any information, please call 911.

Current Contests

Rise & Shine!
Bozeman

Rise & Shine!

    Nominate someone you think has earned a $100 Rapid Clean Car Wash gift certificate!

    Win a 6-Month Peak Membership
    Great Falls

    Win a 6-Month Peak Membership

      Enter to win a FREE 6-month membership to Peak at West Bank Landing, or Peak Health and Wellness in Great Falls.

      Tags

      News For You