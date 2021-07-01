Daniel Baker
Photo courtesy of City of Missoula Police Department/Facebook

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police are searching for a man who was last seen June 10.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Missoula Police Department, Daniel Baker is thought to be in Missoula, and his family is worried for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Baker is asked to call Officer W. Bennett at 406-552-6300.

