MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.
Missoula police say 61-year-old Richard Reid was last seen on July 23 but was not reported missing until August 14, 2020.
Reid is described as a white man, approximately 6'2" tall and 220 lbs, with gray hair, a beard, and hazel eyes. He has a tattoo on his left chest of a ribbon and the word "Love," as well as a tattoo of a cross and five "hash" marks on his right middle finger. Police say he was said to be in good physical health but has a history of depression and may be at risk of harming himself.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Det. Sgt. Rick Stevenson at (406) 552-6329.