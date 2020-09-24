MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen.
Police say 17-year-old Charlie Box was last seen leaving a Missoula treatment center on Sept. 10. Charlie was reportedly taking medication that he left behind at the center.
Charlie is described as being 5'8" tall and 202 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing white jeans with black writing, a black and white shirt, white sneakers, and a black ball cap with the word "DRIP" on it, written in red. He is also know to wear glasses.
If you see Charlie or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or contact Det. Weber at (406) 552-6283.