MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department has issued a Missing and Endangered Persons alert for 13-year-old Kaelynn Bixby. She was last seen at school on December 15th. The Montana Department of Justice says her family has not been cooperative in the investigation.
Kaelynn is described as Native American, standing 5 feet tall, and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
MPD says there is concern for her wellbeing and safety. If you have any information on where she is, call (406)552-6300 or 911.
