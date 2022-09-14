Police lights - Vault photo

MISSOULA, Mont. - Police are looking for the man who is a witness to a sexual assault that happened in the 300 block of Ryman in Missoula Aug. 18 at 1:30 a.m.

The Missoula Police Department said in a release Cole Levine was arrested for sexual assault and during the investigation, police found out another unidentified man was with him and witnessed it. 

Missoula Detective Guy Baker is trying to identify and talk to the male witness and would like him to call him at 406-396-3217.

