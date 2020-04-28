MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department is looking for a man who reportedly left a treatment facility on the 4000 block of Lona Court in Missoula Monday morning and never came back.
Police wrote in a Facebook post George Two-moons, 59, is normally incapable of taking care of himself due to his medical conditions and left without wearing shoes.
Police describe him as Native American, stands 5-foot 8-inches tall, weighs 168 pounds, wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and a baseball hat when he was last seen.
MPD is asking anyone who has seen Two-Moons or knows of his whereabouts to call Detective Sergeant Rick Stevenson at (406) 552-6329.