MISSOULA -- The City of Missoula Police Department are urging people to "Click it or Ticket" this holiday season, as part of a nationwide campaign.
The Department said that in 2019, 184 people died on Montana Roadway crashes, 56% of those people weren't wearing a seatbelt.
That's why there will be extra law enforcement on the roads, Nov. 16-29, to enforce Montana's seatbelt law.
Public Information Officer for the City of Missoula Police Department, Sergeant Travis Welsh, said he's tired of delivering tragic news to loved ones of those killed in a crash.
"It's not an easy thing to go make a notification to somebody that their loved one has died as a result of a collision and telling them that they weren't wearing a seatbelt at the time, that could've saved their life, is just a terrible addition to that kind of message," Welsh said.
Montana's seatbelt law is a secondary offense, but the police are asking you to wear one anyway.
It's part of the Montana Department of Transportation's "Vision Zero" goal, zero deaths and zero serious injuries on Montana roads.
Tessa Nadeau
KTMF Reporter
