MISSOULA - The Missoula police are warning the public of a scam phone call in Missoula Friday.

According to a Facebook post from the Missoula Police Department, scammers are pretending to be officers from MPD using their main number (406)-552-6300 to call people and make fake accusations or suspicions. MPD continued scammers ask their targets about financial institutions and asks for money transfers.

According to MPD, the scammer will say they are MPD Officer "Ryan Carter" or "Melissa Harris"; however, MPD said no one with these names work for them.

Further, MPD added they do not practice business in this fashion.

Anyone who receives a call from this and has questions is asked to hang up the phone and call MPD for confirmation of information received.

