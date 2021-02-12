...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SATURDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow.
Additional snow accumulations of one to two inches from
Stevensville south through Darby.
* WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 11 AM MST Saturday. For
the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon for
Stevensville south through Darby.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. The very cold wind chills
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10
minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SATURDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow.
Additional snow accumulations of one to two inches from
Stevensville south through Darby.
* WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 11 AM MST Saturday. For
the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon for
Stevensville south through Darby.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. The very cold wind chills
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10
minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&