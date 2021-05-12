A nationwide lifeguard shortage is hitting the Big Sky as pools in Missoula are gearing up for summer. The three big pools around town are actively working to recruit more staff.
"We are about 20 to 25 positions less than I would prefer," Missoula Parks & Rec Aquatics Manager Eric Seagrave said.
"We are opperating with 15 to 20 staff, so we are just barely scooting by by the skin of our teeth," YMCA Aquatics Director Rose Kahane said.
"Right now I have one lifeguard and four student supervisors for the summer, clearly that's not enough," UM Senior Assistant Director of Aquatics & Safety Tonya Kiser said.
Lifeguard stands across town sit empty and the pool are working together to get folks to suit up.
"Its been going on for a few years now and we are not the only pool here that is struggling to hire staff the griz pool and city pools are doing the same thing," Kahane said.
In fact there have been times where managers have started filing in on the stand themselves.
"In winter time when high school swimming was going on we relied heavily on both the Y and Parks & Rec to help us out because we had such a shortage of life guard and we needed them for that program to run," Kiser said.
"I'd say I have worked 30 to 40 hours of life guarding just to fill the holes in the schedule because we will not operate if the conditions are not safe," Seagrave said.
Safety is a pools top priority and to keep folks safe guards have to be trained and certified.
"Five years ago you would have to pay 100 to 200 dollars to become a lifeguard before you could apply for the position," Seagrave said.
But now pools are footing the bill, hoping to get more applicants.
"When you apply here if you are not currently certified as a lifeguard we will provide you with the training," Kahane said, "Really that is costly but we will provide that to any applicants."
"We are hiring folks without the certification and paying folks for the certification and the training," Kiser said.
All three pools from the Missoula Parks & Rec, The YMCA, and the Griz Pool have online application if you are interested in becoming a lifeguard.