MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess and County Commissioner Josh Slotnick are answering questions about property taxes during next week’s “Wednesdays with the Mayor.”
Montana property owners were sent property classification and appraisal notices by the Montana Department of Revenue, which sparked concerns of potential property tax increases.
On Wednesday, July 26, Missoula residents can head to the Missoula Public Library to ask questions, bring forward ideas and learn how to engage with the government and hear what local leaders are working on for the future. The chat will be held from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm.
If you can’t make it, you can either watch the meeting live remotely via MCAT’s Facebook, or watch when you can on MCAT’s YouTube channel.
If you don’t live in Missoula, but still have questions, the Department of Revenue announced public meetings in regard to the appraisal notices to give people the chance to ask questions about the property tax assessment process and how their properties were evaluated.
