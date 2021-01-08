MISSOULA - Missoula Public Health is recognizing many local businesses that were following local and state rules regarding closing time and capacity on New Year’s Eve.
The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) says concerned citizens reached out to them in the days leading up to New Year’s Eve, indicating they had heard rumors that some bars were planning to ignore rules regarding closing time and capacity.
In response, MCCHD environmental health staff called 86 bars and casinos in the two days before New Year's Eve to ask operators how they planned to manage crowding, distancing and the 10:00 pm closing time, as well as to provide guidance documents, signage and troubleshoot any issues that operators could foresee.
On New Year’s Eve, environmental health staff visited 84 establishments after 10:00 pm to ensure they were closed and all patrons were gone.
According to the MCCHD, the compliance rate was extremely high and they found only four places to follow-up with, and only one bar that was clearly open and serving alcohol past 10:00 pm.
"MCCHD remains ardent in its commitment to public health during this pandemic that has stolen the lives of over 365,000 Americans, including 57 Missoula County residents," the health department wrote. "Taking proactive measures against this virus saves lives, and we encourage our citizens and businesses to keep up the good work."