MISSOULA, Mont. - People were evacuated from the Missoula Public Library Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Missoula Police Department, officers responded to a call for service of trespassing at the library for a man who had previously been trespassed for inappropriate behavior at the library and making threats.

The man was not complying with orders given by officers, and he had reportedly brandished a knife and barricaded himself in a bathroom.

During the incident, the library was evacuated and closed for the rest of the day May 25.

Officers negotiated with the man before using other police tactics.

Eventually, officers were able to safely disarm the man and take him into custody with no injuries reported to anyone involved.

“Missoula Fire Department and MESI were on scene available to assist if needed,” MPD wrote. “We appreciate their partnership with our agency and are thankful for the outcome of today’s incident.”