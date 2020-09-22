Missoula Public Library hosts sale in old building

MISSOULA - The Missoula Public Library is holding a sale of all of the things they couldn't take over to the new building.
The sale features miles and miles of bookshelves, artwork, books, it's like an antiquers dream. If you grew up going to the old Missoula library, now is your chance to buy a fond memory.
Everything must go by the end of the month and the money from the sale will go to benefit the new library.
Masks are required to enter the old Missoula library to shop the sale and doors open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Friday, Sept. 25.