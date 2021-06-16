Missoula Public Library increases capacity

MISSOULA, Mont. - The pandemic has made many eager to get back to normal. One place in Missoula is now increasing capacity to try and accommodate all the people who want in.
It's the Missoula Public Library. It's become a hot commodity here with its brand-new building.
When the new library opened its doors May 3, they were only letting in 100 people at a time and you could only stay for an hour.
Now, they're doubling that number to 200.
Honore Bray, the head librarian, said during opening weekend, they would hit capacity within five minutes.
"It was very busy," Bray shared. "We were over capacity, or you know, people were standing on the street waiting, and then it started getting nasty weather so they came into the coffee shop side and waited."
In the last month, they've set up about 1,500 library cards, that's two and a half times more than usual.
Now that they're letting more people in, Bray said it's become more steady.
On the flip side, they're no longer offering on demand curbside services, so you need to arrange that in advance by calling the library.
Looking ahead, the library is planning to open to its full capacity on July 1 and have a grand opening on July 14. Then, there will be no limitations on how long you can stay during your visit.