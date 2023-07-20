Missoula Public Library Reveals New Strategic Plan

MISSOULA, Mont- The new strategic plan for the Missoula public library has been in the works for the past two years and its finally getting put into action.
The garden city's public library has emulated a modern reading and learning space -- since its opening in 2021. Now the library's strategic plan will prepare the building for the next couple of years. The three main pillars of the plan being community engagement, core services and sustainability and wellness.
One main emphasis for community engagement is making the libraries services more accessible to targeted groups like kids, indigenous individuals, and rural areas. One of the first stages of the plan is starting book mobile which will give rural areas more access to books.
Another main focus for the library is reaffirming their commitment to their core services and programs that are largely depended on --lee talked about how keeping their workflow sharp will make sure they don't lose sight in what is the foundation for the library.
To find more information about the strategic plan, visit the Missoula Public Library
