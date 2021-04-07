MISSOULA, Mont. - The long-awaited Missoula Public Library is finally opening May 3.
The library was set to open nearly a year ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused delays. However, library staff said it's 99% complete and is currently being certified for public use.
The four-floor building will offer interactive exhibits for kids, cooking classes, a gaming area, public meeting spaces, books galore and more.
Public relations specialist for the library, Karl Olson, said now that the community is getting vaccinated, they're ready to bring the public inside.
"People really came together, on mass, to support a new library building. I'm most excited just to get people in here so they can see what they invested in," Olson said.
In phase one, the library will be open mornings, Monday through Saturday.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
Only a hundred people will be allowed in at a time and are asked to limit their time to an hour or less.
In the first phase, they won't in-person group activites, meetings or events.
Olson said they will continue to consult with the Missoula City-County Health Department as they move towards a full opening.
For more information visit the library's website.