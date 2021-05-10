MISSOULA, Mont. - Forest areas throughout Missoula County that will undergo sustainable treatments like tree trimming prescribed fires and it is all being done under the new project that will be used to sustain U.S. National forests across Western Montana.
Missoula District Ranger Jennifer Hensick, says this is not as scary as may believe it to be, as many species including tree species benefit from the introduction of controlled fire.
That means a lot more thinning, prescribed burning, fuel treatments and shaded fuel breaks built around some of Missoula's most popular trail heads this season. These efforts can make a big difference in keeping our natural areas healthy for the future.
"Reduce risks through different kinds of treatments, ultimately is one of the best things we can do for this ecosystem," Hensick said.
Those stepping onto trails may notice some severe burning of certain trees that you see right here and that all due to one reason as we are in May... which is wildfire preparedness month.
Missoula rangers say this is the time to learn, and perform these treatments as we gear up for the months to come.
"It's about removing small trees, re-introducing fire, on these landscapes. To help us in the long-term with engaging with fire and ultimately the bottom line is, us a a community learning to thrive with fire because we know it is not going to go away and we as a community to embrace it and accept it, " Hensick said.
The Missoula Ranger District is now accepting public feedback on the Wildfire Adapted Project that is now underway. The public can now submit feedback now through June 2nd on their website. Their interactive story map also outlays the areas impacted by this project.
No final decisions on adjusted plans will be made until the end of summer, possibly fall pending public feedback.