MISSOULA, Mont. - Among medium-sized cities, PeopleForBikes ranked Missoula third for the best towns and cities for bicycling.
More than 750 cities and communities across the globe were evaluated to spotlight the best towns and cities for bicycling.
The rating draws from two key factors: the quality of the bicycle network in a region (Network Score) and community perceptions of bicycling (Community Score).
According to PeopleForBikes, the first is sourced from their Network Analysis, the second from online surveys submitted by local residents and advocates about bicycling in their city.
“We focused on bicycle networks because research shows that the best cities for bicycling have safe, comfortable, connected bike networks that allow riders to access the places they need to go, like work, school or local businesses,” said Kyle Wagenschutz, vice president of local innovation at PeopleForBikes. “It really is as simple as, ‘If you build it, they will come.’ Building better bike infrastructure is the key to increasing ridership, improving safety and working towards equitable mobility.”
For more information on the city ratings, you can read the full PeopleForBikes release here.