MISSOULA, Mont. - The City of Missoula is receiving $847,000 for the Brooks St. BRT/TOD Planning Study project.
Funding comes from an award from the Biden Administration through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) discretionary program.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), the funding will complete a detailed planning study that will identify bi-directional, fixed-route, center-running bus-rapid transit (BRT) on Brooks St., as a catalyst to foster transit-oriented development in Midtown Missoula.
The project looks to transform Brooks St. from an auto-centric, highway business strip into an economically vibrant, multi-modal corridor the DOT said.
One main task of the study is to evaluate how the proposed center-running BRT would improve safety and develop preliminary signs for a new BRT system and street configuration that safely accommodates all users.
In addition, the project would study how to improve access to public transport for nearby residents who need enhanced services the DOT reports.
“We’re proud to support these great projects that will improve infrastructure, strengthen supply chains, make us safer, advance equity, and combat climate change,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “As in past years, we received far more applications than we could fund: this cycle saw about a ten-to-one ratio of requests to available dollars. But going forward, with the passage of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we will be able to support far more infrastructure projects to support jobs and everyday life in communities across the country."