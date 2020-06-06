8 People Hospitalized After Radioactive Hazmat Breach in Seattle

MISSOULA- The Missoula Regional HazMat Team responded to an incident on I-90 where a semi-trailer carrying a hazardous material tipped onto its side Friday afternoon.

The incident was on the I-90 on-ramp in Superior.

The Missoula Regional HazMat Team assisted the Superior and St. Regis Fire Departments in identifying the products as a mixture containing trimethylbenzene according to a release from the Missoula Fire Department.

HazMat techs from M.R.H.T wore protective equipment and were able to enter the semi-trailer and isolate and contain the leaking product.

The leak was successfully contained to the semi-trailer and once the product was stabilized by the HazMat team, the scene was turned over to the Montana Department of Transportation and the local fire department.

