MISSOULA- A Missoula resident has passed away from complications related to the coronavirus.
Missoula Public Health says the team at the health department sends their deepest condolences to their family, friends and loved ones at this terrible time.
MPH says they will not be releasing details about the individual other than that they were middle-aged or older.
This is the sixth death in Montana related to COVID-19.
The full release from Missoula County Public Health:
The Missoula City-County Health Department is deeply saddened to announce that a Missoula resident passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection.
Our team at the health department sends our deepest condolences to their family, friends, and loved ones at this terrible time.
We know this loss will be felt by our whole community, as Missoula is like a big family. We urge people to continue being vigilant and supportive of each other as we all work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect each other, especially those most vulnerable.
We cannot release details about the individual other than they were middle-aged or older. We wish to respect the family’s privacy and cannot tell the family how incredibly sorry we are for their loss.
This death is the sixth in the state and the first in our county.