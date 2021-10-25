MISSOULA -- For years now, train horns have rattled residents in the lower Rattlesnake Area, but the Missoula Redevelopment agency recently approved a contract to install wayside horns at the railroad crossing on Spruce Street and Greenough Drive.
On Missoula Resident living on Pine street near the intersection is regularly disrupted by train sounds day and night.
Gretchen Strohmaier said it's a problem she's had to deal with for 22 years.
"This house was built in like 1895, so the train going across the tracks and the blowing of the horn actually makes the old windows shake in their sashes," Strohmaier said.
For Strohmaier and other residents in the area, a change is way overdue.
Back in June, the City of Missoula hired Triple Tree Engineering to conduct a study at the intersection using a wayside horn.
MRA's Project Manager, Tod Gass, said that study proved wayside horns can greatly reduce train horn sounds.
"Wayside horns really localize the train horn volume to the intersection, rather than broadcasting across the neighborhoods. So I mean, rather than hearing train horns late in the evening, in the middle of the night or early in the morning, it really brings that volume down," Gass said.
The contract budget is set for $200,000 and will cover the engineering, design, cost, delivery and installation of the wayside horns.
City officials hope to have it completed by late spring or early summer of 2022, and Strohmaier can't wait.
"It's a downtown neighborhood, it's noisy for a lot of reasons and if we can take that piece out of the equation, (sighs) [we] could sleep a little bit better at night," she said.
To learn more about the project and how it works visit EngageMissoula.com.