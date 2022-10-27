MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula's vibrant running community is getting bigger as a new group is inspiring the next generation of girl runners.
Go Run Missoula is a running program for girls in third through sixth grade.
In addition to goal setting and working through drills to crush them on the course, another focus of the group is developing leadership, self-confidence and friendships, Angela Bridegam, the founder, explained.
The group started during the pandemic and now has more than 100 participants.
On top of running, the group works on self-growth through obstacle courses, journaling and getting exposed to women leaders.
“They come and run with us and share what it is they do and how they got there," Bridegam said. "The idea behind that is seeing is believing, right? If you ask kids what they want to be when they grow up, most of them want to be teachers or doctors because that’s who they’re exposed to. Girls rarely say firefighters, because guess what? Four percent of national of career firefighters are women.”
This Saturday, Go Run Missoula is inviting the community to join them in a 'Find Your Stride' run to close out their season and test their goals, celebrating their growth. Bridegam's daughter, Anaya Bridegam, shared her excitement for the run.
"I feel strong and powerful, like I can do this and it's not just like giving up," she said.
Go Run Missoula is a family affair with older sister Lila Bridegam helping out as a mentor. She shared serving has a mentor has helped her learn how to read others' boundaries better while encouraging them to do their best.
"Definitely seeing the girls cross the finish line, that's the best part," Lila said. "They're so happy, like 'I did it!'"
The 'Find Your Stride' run will offer a 5K, two mile course and kids dash on Saturday, October 29 at Playfair park. The events kick off at 10:30 a.m. and registration is required. Event details can be found here.
