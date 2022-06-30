MISSOULA, Mont. - A fire broke out on Tower St. Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:40 pm Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) was called out to a structure fire at 130 Tower St. for a report of smoke coming from a storage building.

Units on scene found a well-involved, one-story building with heavy smoke and fire showing from the front and eves of the structure as well as grass and a tree burning MRFD said.

Crews reportedly mounted an aggressive attack on the fire, and the fire was declared under control less than 17 minutes after the first units arrived.

According to MRFD, reports were made of fireworks being heard in the area before the fire started, however, it has not been determined if fireworks played a role.

Nobody was injured in the fire and the cause is under investigation.

MRFD is asking people to be vigilant and fire safe, especially as we approach the 4th of July holiday weekend.