MISSOULA - The Missoula Rural Fire Department responded to a house fire with a person inside on June 30 at Wornath Road.
When crews arrived on scene they found a single-story home with flames coming from multiple windows. One person was able to make it out of the house however he told firefighters that someone was still inside.
Firefighters attacked the fire while searching the home for the person still inside. They found the person on the floor in the kitchen near the backdoor and pulled them to safety.
Missoula Emergency Services personnel took over patient care and the victim was taken to the hospital.
The fire had spread to multiple rooms of the home including the attic but firefighters were able to put it out in 40 minutes.
Two civilian injuries were reported and unfortunately two dogs died due to smoke inhalation. No firefighters were injured during the incident.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.