MISSOULA, Mont. - Fire crews were called out to a reported fire in a chicken coop Saturday afternoon.
Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) was dispatched Saturday around 1:28 pm to a structure fire reported on Harpers Ridge Rd. after a neighbor reported a shed and a chicken coop were on fire in the backyard of a residence.
Crews who arrived on the scene first reported an active fire in a chicken coop, with a trailer and detached garage as exposures threatened MRFD Battalion Chief, Michael Bowman said in a release.
Fire personnel were able to get control and knock down the fire area within five minutes of arrival and livestock was removed from the immediate fire area by arriving fire crews.
“First arriving crew were able to save multiple outbuildings and other structures based on initial fireground tactical decisions,” Bowman wrote.
The homeowner was not home at the time of the fire, and there were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported according to Bowman, however, several ducklings that were in the coop at the time of the fire were lost.
An investigation is ongoing, but the release says it is believed that the fire was caused by a heat lamp in the coop.
MRFD responded with two engines, two water tenders and a command vehicle. Frenchtown Rural Fire helped with mutual-aid water tender response and a total of ten personnel were on scene.