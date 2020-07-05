MISSOULA COUNTY- The Missoula Rural Fire District responded to a couple of structure fires during the early hours of July 5.
The first fire was reported by a sheriff’s deputy on patrol who reported a structure fire at 3405 North Avenue at 4:05 am.
Missoula Rural Fire District firefighters found an attached garage well involved with fire according to a release from the fire district.
Firefighters knocked down the fire in the garage and were able to keep the fire out of the living area of the home. The fire also extended into the attic of the home but firefighters were able to knock it down quickly and prevent further damage.
The roof of the garage collapsed, however, everyone in the home made it out safely.
Fire investigators with the Missoula Rural Fire District believe the fire may have been caused by fireworks, and the estimated property saved was about $250,000, and damage to the structure is estimated at $150,000.
The occupants will be staying with family members that live in the area.
Missoula Rural Fire District is reminding people to check their smoke alarms every 6 months to make sure they are in good working order after one of the residents in the home woke up and none of the smoke alarms were going off.
The second fire was reported at Roseburg Forestry Products, 3300 Raser Drive.
A call came in reporting the fire at about 6:19 am, and personnel were on scene for several hours battling the fire.
Units that first arrived reported a fire in the pre-dry facility and began fire attack with Roseburg employees already putting water on the fire according to the release.
Firefighters had to gain access to several areas in which the flames were difficult to get to.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, the release saying the pre-dry facility was not being used at the time of the fire.
Missoula Rural Fire District thanked Missoula Emergency Services, Missoula County Sheriff’s Officers, and the Missoula City Fire Department for assisting them on the incident.
The Florence Fire Department, East Missoula Fire Department and Frenchtown Fire District helped cover the Missoula Rural Fire District while they were busy.