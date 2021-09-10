MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Rural Fire District reports a substantial increase in calls for service this year.
According to a release, as of Sept 4 of last year, MRFD had run 1,896 calls. This year, MRFD has run 2,291 calls as of Sept 4, which is an increase of over 20%.
Some of the increase is due to COVID, but the increase can MRFD believes it can also be attributed to an increase in the amount of people served, as well as visitors coming to and traveling through the District.
As a result, firefighters have been working hard to keep up with the increased needs of the community.
Fortunately, the passage of the mill levy in 2019 has had a very positive impact on the outcome of all of these calls, MRFD said.
They say the addition of ten new firefighters has allowed them to have at least one advanced life support firefighter on every engine. It has also allowed MRFD to ensure that at least two career firefighters are in each station around the clock.
MRFD has relied on volunteers in the past, but with volunteerism down in the fire service, the addition of ten career firefighters has been monumental.