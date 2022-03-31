MISSOULA, Mont. - The Emergency Winter Shelter at Johnson St. and North Ave. in Missoula is closing for the season on April 18.

The City of Missoula said in a release that the city saw no cold-weather-related deaths among people living without shelter this past winter.

Since opening on Nov. 1, the shelter slept up to 150 people per night, and as of Feb. 28, the shelter had served 567 individuals.

People needing shelter will have several options as the City and County continue to work on their Operation Shelter initiative.

The following are other options listed in the City’s release:

The Poverello Center, Missoula’s nonprofit homeless shelter, continues to operate at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-recommended capacity, about 80 people per night.

The Temporary Safe Outdoor Space, a partnership among Hope Rescue Mission, United Way of Missoula County and other nonprofits with support from Missoula County, operates safe, healthy, secure, staffed shelter on private land. Staff members work with residents to help them secure permanent housing. More than 30 people have transitioned to stable housing.

The Authorized Camping Site, a City-County project on City land that opened in January, offers 40 camping spots with very-low-barrier entry and minimal services. The site intends to serve people who are not comfortable indoors. Missoula overall has seen a decrease in urban camping since it opened. It is full most nights.

Families in Missoula and those experiencing domestic violence are also offered housing at the YWCA’s Meadowlark Family Housing Center and housing for new mothers and their children at Mountain Home Montana.

“Collaboration among Missoula agencies has increased significantly in the past year and will help to more quickly connect people to services, as well as address urban camping around the city, which may increase after the Emergency Winter Shelter closes,” the City said. “City and County staff and leadership also continue work to address the root causes of homelessness, including the need for more behavioral health and addiction treatment, and explore options to fund solutions. City and County funds received through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, as well as funding from the Human Resource Council, paid for this year’s Emergency Winter Shelter operations.”

You can learn more about Missoula’s Operation Shelter efforts by attending the Operation Shelter Update at the Missoula City Council’s Committee of the Whole meeting on Wednesday, April 6, by Zoom. Check the committee schedule online on the evening of April 4 following the City Council meeting.