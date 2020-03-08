The Missoula Police Department has named their new Chief of Police and he started his new roll last week.
Chief Jaeson White has worked for the California highway patrol since 1995 in both patrol and administrative positions.
While he was a patrol officer in the San Francisco Bay area he always lived outside the city and tells us Missoula is actually the biggest town he has ever lived in.
As the new police chief he says he wants to be an engaged leader both in the office and out in the community.
"I plan to be engaged in the community and meeting with all the external stake holders because there are opportunities for us to provide better services and I wont know that until I reach out," Chief White said.
White's says once he settles into the new role, he'll figure out ways to engage more in the community.