MISSOULA, Mont. - Scheels is exactly one month from opening its doors to the community, and on Thursday, they hosted a Griz Pep Fest to celebrate Grizzly athletics and to help kick off their 2021 season.
The University of Montana's mascot, Monte, and the Grizzly Marching band made an appearance to get everyone excited for the Scheels opening and all the games coming up.
The Men's Basketball Head Coach, Travis DeCuire and Women’s Soccer Head Coach, Chris Citowicki, held a meet and greet with fans.
The sporting goods store handed out free Griz Nation yard signs to the first 1,000 fans.
Those fans also got to register to win two tickets to the Scheels-sponsored Griz game on October 16, as well as some Griz branded Yeti mugs.
The store opens on Oct. 2 and will feature 75 specialty shops, with everything from fashion and sportswear to a golf simulator and bowling lanes.