Missoula school bus drivers needed

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. MISSOULA POLICE DEPT IS REQUESTING A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR KAYLEE JANE BARBER SHE IS A 14 YEAR OLD FEMALE, WHO IS 5 FEET, 7 INCHES TALL, WEIGHS 140 POUNDS AND HAS GREEN EYES AND RED HAIR. SHE WAS LAST SEEN YESTERDAY AT HELLGATE HIGH SCHOOL IN MISSOULA, MONTANA. KAYLEE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING BLACK TANK TOP AND BLACK RIPPED JEANS. SHE IS MISSING HER MEDICINE AND IS SUICIDAL. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON KAYLEE BARBER PLEASE CONTACT MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406-552-6300 OR 911.