Missoula school bus drivers needed

MISSOULA, Mont. - With the start of school just around the corner, Beachliner Transportation in Missoula is in a crunch to find more school bus drivers.
Without school buses, many students wouldn't have a way of getting to school, so the need to find more drivers is essential.
Beachliner officials said they're experiencing an extreme shortage of bus drivers, but not getting kids to school is not an option.
That's why Beachliner is hosting a job fair tomorrow at Sentinel High School.
The company's Driver Recruiter, Wayne Wade, said community members can try driving a bus to see that a 'big bus is no big deal.'
He said they're looking to hire Missoulians who love working with kids.
We're looking for people that are just regular folks in our community. College students, folks that are retired,stay-at-homee parents. Obviously, they gotta have empathy for kids, they gotta like you know driving and we teach 'em how to do all that stuff," Wade said.
They need ten drivers and ten attendants.
Wade said they offer a $16 dollar per hour starting wage, with sign-on bonuses and other benefits.
On top of that, Beachliner will pay for the costs associated with getting a commercial driver's license.
If you think you might be the person for the job, head to Sentinel High School Saturday, Aug. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.