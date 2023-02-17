MISSOULA, Mont. - An 83-year-old snowmobiler was reported to have not returned after an outing early Friday morning.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports Missoula Search and Rescue (SAR) received a call around 2:00 am reporting the snowmobiler had not returned.

According to the sheriff’s office, the snowmobiler was riding alone and in an area he was familiar with.

SAR members responded to the West Fork Gold Creek area, where his vehicle had been located, and a friend of the snowmobiler met with rescuers and went in to find him.

Crews were able to follow a clear snowmobile track and eventually located the sled.

Footprints walking away from the sled were found, and rescuers continued on foot, eventually finding the man safe around 7:30 am.

The snowmobiler got the sled stuck in a deep ravine and started walking. He reportedly made a fire and a bed of pine boughs to stay off the snow.

“We are grateful for his proper planning and safe return! It’s a good reminder to always tell someone where you’re going and always, always, always, have the ability to start a fire!” the sheriff’s office said. “THANK YOU to our dedicated Search and Rescue volunteers that train year round to respond at all hours, day and night!!!”