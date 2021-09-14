MISSOULA -- Ballots were due for the Missoula Municipal Primary Election on Wednesday and voters turned out for it.
The Elections Administrator for Missoula's Election Office, Bradley Seaman, said it's difficult to compare a presidential election with primary elections.
"Municipal primaries have historically low turnout. So, it's hard to say that its pretty good because we'd love to see 100% voter turnout. But it's really on par with our past elections," Seaman said.
In fact, Seaman said compared to the 2015 mail ballot primary election, voter turnout is higher for this election, which includes the mayoral race.
"So, we're exceeding our last mail ballot election return rates. Turnout is higher on this election, so we're doing better than we have historically," he said.
He added that the pandemic hasn't really impacted this year election. With mail-only ballots, election officials are able to build on procedures they implemented back in 2020.
"We've got this plan we have this figured out. We have space available. You'll notice plenty of space between voting areas. Masks available for people, we're really recommending them if you come in person. Then we have cleaning happening throughout the day as well," he said.
It won't be too long before you'll need to vote again. The Municipal General Election takes place November 2nd. Voters will get a ballot in the mail, starting October 13th.
"The top two vote-getters will go on to the general and in that general election, that'll be your opportunity to decide who's making laws that impact you in the City of Missoula," he said.
On September 22nd, the Elections Office and three elected officials will be officially verifying all the votes from the primary election, and the public is invited to observe.