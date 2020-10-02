MISSOULA - Missoula County has confirmed its highest single-day case count of COVID-19 since the pandemic started.
On Friday, the Missoula City-County Health Department announced 84 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.
The county currently has 364 active cases, with more than 1,100 close contacts in quarantine and isolation. Fourteen people are hospitalized in Missoula County; 6 are county residents.
45 percent of the active cases in Missoula County are ages 20-29, according to data from the health department.
Anyone with COVID-compatible symptoms is asked to call 406-258-INFO (4636) to schedule a test, Monday-Friday from 8 AM - 5 PM.
