MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Sentinel High School is on probation until the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
The Montana High School Association (MHSA) says the Executive Board approved the probation status during a meeting on Sept. 13 based upon the violations by Sentinel High School during the past two years.
“A school on probation is on conditional Association membership, however Sentinel High School can still engage in its regular season schedule and post season play provided the school files a program indicating the measures they are taking and will be taking to address the issues that caused Sentinel to be placed on probation by the Board, including actions to prevent any future violations,” the MHSA said.
Some of the violations include a recruiting violation in 2019, Sentinel was also under investigation for track and field violations this past year.
Sentinel athletic director Brian Fortmann says the school will have to present a plan that shows how they will avoid any further issues moving forward. They will meet with all coaches later this week and give us a formal statement.
If Sentinel were to break any rules under probation they could become ineligible for postseason play or even regular season play for any and all sports.