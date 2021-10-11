Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSOULA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE HAS REQUESTED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR A WHITE 13 YEAR OLD FEMALE, ANDREA ANDERSON. ANDREA IS POSSIBLY IN A GREEN 1994 CHEVY 3500 PICKUP WITH A LONG BED AND SILVER WHEELS, UNKNOWN LICENSE PLATE. ANDREA IS 5 FEET TALL, WEIGHS 100 POUNDS, AND HAS BROWN EYES AND BLACK HAIR. ANDREA WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A PINK HOODED SWEATSHIRT AND BLACK SWEAT PANTS. SHE IS EMOTIONALLY UNSTABLE AND WAS ACTIVELY CUTTING HERSELF WHEN SHE RAN AWAY AT 4 AM MDT ON OCTOBER 11TH, 2021. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON ANDREA ANDERSON, PLEASE CALL THE MISSOULA SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT (406) 258-4000 OR CALL 9 1 1. THANK YOU.