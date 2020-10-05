MISSOULA - The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in finding a 17-year-old girl and her 1-year-old daughter who went missing Thursday afternoon, Oct. 1.
According to a Facebook post from MCSO, Shania Burns, 17, took off from Mountain Home Montana in Missoula Thursday around 4 p.m. and has her daughter Ariya Blackwolf, 1 with her.
Shania is described as 5-foot, 6-inches tall; weighs 165-pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.
Ariya is described as 2-foot, 6-inches tall; weighs 30-pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.
MCSO says they may be heading to Billings possibly with Ariya's non-custodial father, Benny Blackwolf, in an older van model.
According to MCSO, Shania is Ariya's non-custodial mother, the state of Montana has custody over both of them. The state is categorizing Ariya as a missing juvenile, and Shania as a juvenile runaway.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call MCSO at 406-258-3452, Deputy Ewing at 406-258-4810, or 9-1-1.
