MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula residents will be able to drop off their unneeded prescription drugs at the Missoula County Courthouse Saturday, October 29.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office said via Facebook the drop-off site will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the courthouse located at 200 West Broadway in the west parking lot off Woody Street.

The Drug Enforcement Administration said via Facebook more than 1.5 million unneeded prescription medications were gathered in 2021.