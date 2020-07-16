Missoula Sheriff's Office clears up confusion about face masks for concealed carry permit holders

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is clearing up confusion about Governor Steve Bullock's face mask directive and what that means for concealed carry permit holders.
Jeannette Smith with the Missoula County Sheriff's Office said they have gotten several calls over this week about what the rules are if a person has a conceal carry permit.
Smith said currently there are no Montana state statues addressing the wearing of facial coverings. This also includes while concealed carrying with a valid permit.
She said folks with valid permits can wear a masks and conceal carry.
"We just ask as the Sheriff's department, and for your safety and the safety of our officers, part of the governor's directive is removing your mask temporarily for identification purposes," Smith said.
If a person is concerned about removing their mask in public, for example, if that person has health problems, a law enforcement officer can stand six feet away and still be able to identify a person.
For more information about Montana State statutes that address weapons and concealed carry, click here.