MISSOULA - Prosecutors have charged the suspect in a Missoula shooting with attempted deliberate homicide, after the incident left one man in critical condition.
Zakai Houck, 20, was arrested in Lake County on Tuesday.
According to court documents, Missoula County deputies were called to Ancabide Lane in Missoula's Miller Creek neighborhood around 8:40 PM Monday, for a report of a bloody man laying in the road.
When law enforcement arrived they found the injured man appeared to have been shot in the head. The man had a pistol in the waistband of his pants and knife between his legs, according to deputies.
Court documents explain a witness told law enforcement that she picked Houck up at the Red Lion Hotel in Polson on Monday. He later asked her for a ride to buy some drugs from a person identified in the court documents as "John Doe."
Houck had the woman drive him to the Miller Creek area where they picked up John Doe and discussed purchasing drugs. After a trip to the ATM, the witness said she believed it was Houck's intent to rob John Doe.
Eventually the witness drove back to the Miller Creek neighborhood where she said Houck shot John Doe in the head. Houck pushed John Doe's body out of the car on Ancabide Lane and the witness kept driving, according to court documents.
Houck had another person pick him up from the witness' apartment in Missoula and take him to Lake County. He was arrested in Lake County Tuesday, on an outstanding warrant.
Houck is expected to appear in Missoula County Justice Court, via video Thursday afternoon.
As of Thursday, the victim is still listed in critical condition.