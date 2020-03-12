MISSOULA - The Missoula St. Patrick's Day parade will go on as scheduled, even as parades across the country are being cancelled.
The Ancient Order of Hibernians have put on this parade for the last 40 years in the Garden City. After much discussion they have decided not to cancel any festivities and to proceed business as usual.
They say the main reason they don't want to cancel is because currently there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Montana.
"As there are no infections in the state of Montana and it is in compliance with any CDC guidelines, as of right now we are proceeding with the parade," Ancient Order of Hibernians Secretary Ron Bender said.
The parade steps off at noon Saturday and goes from North Higgins down to Grizzly Grocery.