UPDATE: JUNE 3 AT 10:51 A.M.

The following is a release from the Missoula Police Department:

"Scott McKinney was arrested on charges of Assault with a Weapon after a standoff with Missoula Police Department and assisting agencies in the 100 block of Black Pine Trail.

Missoula Police started receiving 9-1-1 calls regarding McKinney around 7 PM on June 1, 2022. The preliminary contact with the 9-1-1 callers indicated probable cause to further investigate felony crimes.

McKinney locked himself into his residence and refused to communicate or cooperate with the police. Based on the totality of the situation MPD SWAT team was called out. MPD and assisting agencies used a variety of de-escalation techniques and tactics to try and get compliance from McKinney.

At 6 P.M. on June 2, 2022, McKinney was taken into custody.

The investigation is still ongoing We are thankful for the outcome of the incident and appreciate the assistance from our law enforcement partners, fire and medical."

UPDATE, JUNE 2 AT 6:30 PM:

Police have arrested a man barricaded who himself inside a home on the south side of Missoula after a 20 hour standoff.

While police won't confirm anything, neighbors our Jennifer Rios spoke with say they saw a man on the roof waving a gun and shouting, and that's what prompted them to call the police late Wednesday night.

Since then, several law enforcement agencies, including a SWAT team have been on the scene trying to determine if the man is still inside.

Law enforcement has used several different tactics including a robot with a camera to get inside and take a look.

Although the suspect has been taken into custody, police are going to remain on scene to process the area.

Right now, there is no threat to the public at this time. however, officials are still asking folks to stay clear of the scene as a safety precaution.

UPDATE, JUNE 2 AT 2:14 PM:

Missoula Police say the incident in the South Hills on Black Pine Trail is still active and evolving as of 2:00 pm Thursday.

SWAT is on the scene trying to resolve the incident safely.

UPDATE: JUNE 2 AT 11:50 A.M.

Additional response teams have arrived to assist at the scene of the standoff taking place on Black Pine Trail in the South Hills Thursday.

Right now, the explosive ordnance disposal unit (EOD) and the improvised explosive device (IED) response teams have arrived, our reporter on scene said.

There is still no threat to the public at this time.

In the event the situation shifts to a different area, authorities will ask the public to move out of that area.

Law enforcement told Montana Right Now they are still unable to provide details on whether the situation will affect after-school bus routes at this time.

We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: JUNE 2 AT 10:20 A.M.

Law enforcement are still at the scene of the active standoff taking place in the South Hills on Black Pine Trail Thursday.

Our reporter on scene said Missoula SWAT has been walking around different areas around the neighborhood trying to get different vantage points.

The SWAT team has been using their sirens and megaphones trying to get the barricaded suspect to come out unarmed, and they are saying they are under arrest.

The Missoula Police Department said the stand-off involves one person and it is not a hostage situation.

The stand-off suspect and threat are contained to the perimeter.

Black Pine Trail remains closed from Bannack to Hillview Way, and the public is asked to continue avoiding the area at this time.

We are monitoring if there will be any changes to after-school bus routes later this afternoon and will update that information as it becomes available.

UPDATE: JUNE 2 AT 9:11 A.M.

Neighbors are speaking out in regard to the standoff taking place in the South Hills.

They told our reporter on scene the neighborhood is a close-knit community that hosted a block party on Memorial Day.

However, neighbors said the residents of the house, where the standoff is currently taking place, did not attend the block party, nor does anyone in the neighborhood have a strong relationship with anyone who lives there.

UPDATE: JUNE 2 AT 8:31 A.M.

Black Pine Trail is closed from Bannack to Hillview Way due to the standoff situation in the South Hills.

Neighbors told our reporter on scene the stand-off began at 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

The following is a Facebook post from the Missoula Police Department:

"Missoula Police Department - patrol, detectives, SWAT, and negotiators are working an active scene in the 100 block of Black Pine. This incident has been evolving since last night and culminated in barricaded subject. We are asking people to avoid the area to allow first responders to work safely.

As information becomes available updates will be provided to the public.

I would like to clear up:

-this is not a hostage situation

-there is one person involved at this time

- the subject is contained within the perimeter and the threat is contained within the perimeter.

I would like to our thanks to fire and medical for being on scene available to assist."

MISSOULA, Mont. - Law enforcement is at the scene of a standoff in the South Hills area of Missoula Thursday morning.

The standoff is in the 900 block of Polaris Way.

Our reporter on scene said the entire block is closed off and SWAT is on scene.

Lydia Arnold with the Missoula Police Department said the situation is evolving and that has been going on throughout the night.

Arnold said the situation began sometime last night and then escalated.

Residents are asked to avoid the area so responders can do their job.

There are no details on how many calls or people are involved, authorities are still working on details.

This is a developing story.