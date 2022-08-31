Missoula SWAT Team responds to armed barricaded suspect

Missoula, MONT. -- The Missoula Police Department is responding to an armed, barricaded suspect on the 800 block of W. Broadway St.

The following message was sent by Missoula Police Department Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold:

9:43 PM Wednesday (8/31)

"Missoula Police Departments SWAT team has been called out for an armed barricaded subject in the 800 block of W. Broadway. This is an evolving situation and SWAT will be using all available techniques to ensure the public safety and work to safely resolve this incident. The subject is contained within the established police perimeter. Updates on the incident and public safety notices will be provided. Please check Missoula Police Departments Facebook page and when public details or update are available, they will be provided. I am available for media inquiries over the phone or email. Currently, no further details on the incident are available."

