Missoula teacher discusses COVID-19 teaching challenges

MISSOULA - It is Teacher Appreciation Week and Montanans are showing their appreciation for the men and women, who continue to teach our students, although the physical school year ended abruptly for some.
Our Angela Marshall spoke with one Missoula teacher, who is still trying to help his students succeed, despite having to teach them from his home.
"A computer, a well-working internet connection and Zoom," Angela Marshall said. "These are the tools Ryan Delany, a 7th and 8th grade Social Studies teacher at Target Range Elementary School in Missoula tells me are vital in helping teach his students, while they stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s going about as good as it could go, truly,” said Ryan Delany.
Ryan Delany has set up a virtual classroom for his students in the basement of his home, a world map on the wall behind him.
There, he records videos of his lectures to send to his students, along with a lesson plan for them to follow for the week.
Then, he meets with his students three times a week via Zoom.
“I want them to feel like nothing has changed, where we’re still this big family," added Delany. "And I still adore and miss them and want them to have that initial connection still, because this is the way that it is for the rest of the year.”
In addition to making sure that the technology is working smoothly for both himself and his students, Delany says that he's also working to make sure he's not overwhelming his students with their assignments.
“Because some of these kids are taking care of younger siblings at home, Because their parents are working from home.”
Delany goes on to say that administrators at his school are in constant communication with parents to make sure that no student slips through the cracks.
“I love being at that school for the last 15 years and not being there for the past 7 weeks, not having those personal connections, not seeing them fade to face is the hardest challenge.”
Delany will have the chance to see some of his students this Friday, remaining socially distant of course. That’s because Target Range Elementary is holding a Reverse Parade. And students and parents, this is also your time to show your appreciation for them.
The "Reverse Social Distancing Parade" is taking place on Friday from 3-4 PM at Target Range Elementary School in Missoula.
Target Range staff will line the building to greet students and their parents.
The parade will start at the Little White School House and wrap around to the back of the building.
So you can honk, wave or give air hugs to show your appreciation for Mr. Delany all all of the teachers and staff there and throughout Montana.