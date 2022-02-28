MISSOULA -- The masks are coming off in colleges and grade schools across Missoula.
This comes after the CDC offered new guidance regarding masks last week.
As of Monday, masks become optional in Missoula County Public Schools.
5th Grade Teacher at Chief Charlo Elementary School, Tiffany Hobbs, said it was the first time she's seen her students faces in nearly two years.
"It's the expressions. You can see the expressions on their faces while I'm teaching, while they're interacting with kids, and it really makes my heart happy," Hobbs said.
She said it did take some time for everyone to adjust to the change.
"If anything, it was like this weird anxious feeling when they walked in, you could just tell. Some of them even walked in with masks, and just looked around like 'okay what are other kids doing? What are the teachers doing?' Then some more masks came off and then there was even a couple that even just put them on," she said.
Masks are now a recommendation in MCPS schools, but federal rules still require them to be worn on buses and other forms of transportation.
MCPS Communications Specialist, Tyler Christensen, said students will be treated equally whether or not they wear a mask.
"I know a lot of students are going to be excited about not having to wear a mask in the classroom anymore, but some students are going to continue to wear them for a variety of reasons and we want to make sure everybody feels comfortable with their choice," Christensen said.
Hobbs said she's already told her students that it doesn't matter what they decide, but in her own house, there's definitely some excitement."
"My seven-year-old woke up this morning [and] she goes 'guess what I'm not taking to school? My mask!"
Over at the University of Montana, masks are currently required in classrooms and teaching labs but starting Thursday, the mandate will become a recommendation, following guidance recently released to Montana campuses by the Office of the Commissioner of higher education.
