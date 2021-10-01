MISSOULA, Mont. - A Hellgate Elementary School teacher has been taken into custody on charges of attempted sexual abuse of children and sexual abuse of children- possession of material.
The Missoula Police Department (MPD) reports they opened an investigation after receiving information regarding the alleged offenses.
Detective J. Harris, who is part of the Montana Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, is leading the investigation.
A search warrant was conducted on Sept. 30 at the home of Hellgate Elementary School teacher, Scott Hamilton and Detective Harris filed charges with the county attorney’s office the same day.
An arrest warrant was obtained for Hamilton on Oct. 1 and he was taken into custody without incident.
At this time an investigation is ongoing.
MPD says they will continue to follow-up on all allegations of Internet Crimes Against Children and that they appreciate reporting by the public that helps facilitate through investigations.