She said she didn't have the confidence to publish it back then, but after a few years of teaching, that all changed.

Lang wrote the first draft of the book over a decade ago, shortly after adopting their dog Murphy, who passed away a few years ago.

"Getting more experience with teaching and reading just countless children's stories, I gained more confidence in it and thought that maybe I could turn it into something that people could enjoy and was relatable," Lang said. She picked the project back up last summer and hired Illustrator, Diana Bezukh, who, by coincidence happens to be from Ukraine.

"She's a wonderful artist, and she's been wonderful to work with," Lang said. "Sad though the struggle they're having to go through right now and I hope that maybe other people with see her work and want to work with her as well." Bezukh is currently living in a hostel in Poland but plans to go to Canada. Her parents, however, are still in Ukraine. She's continuing to work on her art in the and said she feels more strength to continue her career because she's trying to draw support for her country. In addition to supporting Bezukh, a portion of the book's proceeds will go to the Humane Society of Western Montana.

The Humane Society's Executive Director, Marta Pierpoint, said she's grateful Lang included the things the Humane Society does to help the animals have the best life they can while they're at the shelter.

"We always love follow up stories, any follow up story," Pierpoint said. "But when someone goes the extra mile and says, 'I had such a good experience that I want to pay it forward,' that just makes us doubly happy."

Lisa Lang has read book to her students before, so they know it's about her. And like Murphy, they're grateful she brought him home.